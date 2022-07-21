Vermont’s 2022 primary election: Here’s what you need to know

Vermont's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Why should you care? How do you vote? Wanting to brush up on candidates? We're here to help you out.



Why this election matters

So, it's not a presidential election year, but this midterm election DOES matter, because of its impact on national politics.

Vermont's senior U.S. senator, Patrick Leahy, is retiring after 48 years in office. And since Vermont's only Congressman, Rep. Peter Welch is running for Leahy's seat, Vermont has an open spot in the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in 16 years.

More from Vermont Public: Vermont has a record number of candidates running for office this year. What's behind the turnover?

With all this turnover, voters have the chance to possibly send a woman to Congress for the first time in Vermont’s history. (We're the last state in the country to do so — womp womp.)

Tony Talbot / Associated Press File Vermont's current Congressional delegation is about to go through a shakeup.

There are a bunch of other statewide races up for election: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state.

The Republican ballot is something of a referendum on the future of the Vermont GOP. Some candidates running this year are pretty much aligned with Gov. Phil Scott, who is a moderate and disagrees with the direction his party is going nationally. But others think former president Donald Trump is the leader of the GOP, and want to see the state go more in that direction.

Intrigued? Read on!



How to vote

If you need to register to vote, you can do so online, by mail and in person at your city or town clerk's office. You can register on Election Day or before. Learn more here.

Early voting began on June 25, and you can request an absentee ballot until 5 p.m. — or a different closing time of the town or city clerk's office — on the last day before the election that the clerk has regular hours.

You can drop off your absentee ballot at your clerk's office until closing time on Monday Aug. 8. You can also bring it to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

_

And if you don't want to vote early, you can do it the old-fashioned way, and head to the voting booth on Aug. 9.

Don't know where your polling place is? Find out here.

Speak a language other than English? The Vermont Secretary of State provides the multilingual videos below:

عربى

How to Register and Vote in Vermont Elections - Arabic

မြန်မာ

How to Register and Vote in Vermont Elections - Burmese

Français

How to Register and Vote in Vermont Elections - French

नेपाली

How to Register and Vote in Vermont Elections - Nepali

Soomaali

How to Register and Vote in Vermont Elections - Somali

kiswahili

How to Register and Vote in Vermont Elections - Swahili

The candidates

Below you'll find political debates Vermont Public hosted earlier this summer, plus links to major party candidates' websites.

U.S. Senate

Democrats:



Debate - Vermont Democrats for the U.S. Senate

Republicans:



Debate - Vermont Republicans for the U.S. Senate

U.S. House

Democrats:



Debate - Vermont Democrats for the U.S. House

Republicans:



Debate - Vermont Republicans for the U.S. House

Governor

Democrats:



Republicans:

Lieutenant governor

Democrats:



Debate - Vermont Democrats for Lt. Governor

Republicans:



Debate - Vermont Republicans for Lt. Governor

Attorney general

Democrats:



Listen to a debate with the Democratic candidates for attorney general: Listen • 55:54

Republicans:



Secretary of state

Democrats:



Listen to a debate with the Democratic candidates for secretary of state: Listen • 55:30

Republicans:



Other things to know

You can find continuing coverage of Vermont's primary election by bookmarking our Election 2022 page.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.