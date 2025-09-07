Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Rumble Strip
Rumble Strip

Fifty: A phoenix moment

By Erica Heilman
Published September 7, 2025 at 9:43 AM EDT
A show about turning 50 and recording "Total Eclipse of the Heart"

For most of my life I have privately loved the song "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler. I started to love it when it came out in 1983, when I was 14. For some reason, in the months before turning 50, I started to think about singing this song that I've loved for over 30 years, and making other people listen to me sing it.

So I did. I asked my friends to record the song with me. We met in the East Calais community center in the back of the post office. I knew they didn't like the song and they didn't really want to do it, so I felt really bad for asking them to do it, which, in a way, seemed like part of the phoenix moment I was looking for.

And now that I'm 55, I'm going to make you all listen to it, plus some conversations about getting older.

In this story you heard from Clare Dolan, Scott Carrier, Bianca Giaever and my son, Henry Heilman. The musicians were Brian Clark, Mike Donofrio and Tobin Anderson.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR's Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW's UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
