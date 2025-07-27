Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Rumble Strip
A perfect drive with Garret Keizer

By Erica Heilman
Published July 27, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT
Back in the summer of 2019, I asked Garret Keizer if he'd go for a drive and stand in a field and read poetry, and talk about what the point of poetry is anyway.

Garret Keizer has written a number of books. He writes for Harper's Magazine and Mother Jones and he worked for a number of years as a high school English teacher. He's one of the only writers where I find myself copying whole passages down from his work like I'll need them later. They're not always easy or nice things I copy down. Garret Keizer is one of the most critical and most contemplative people I've ever met. I write these passages down because they remind me of something fundamental about being human that I don't want to forget.

Back in the summer of 2019, Garret had just come out with a book of poetry called "The World Pushes Back." So I asked him if he'd go for a drive and stand in a field and read poetry, and talk about what the point of poetry is anyway.

It was a perfect day for a drive.

Find more of Garret's work here. Music in this episode by Brian Clark.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
