A perfect drive with Garret Keizer

Garret Keizer has written a number of books. He writes for Harper's Magazine and Mother Jones and he worked for a number of years as a high school English teacher. He's one of the only writers where I find myself copying whole passages down from his work like I'll need them later. They're not always easy or nice things I copy down. Garret Keizer is one of the most critical and most contemplative people I've ever met. I write these passages down because they remind me of something fundamental about being human that I don't want to forget.

Back in the summer of 2019, Garret had just come out with a book of poetry called "The World Pushes Back." So I asked him if he'd go for a drive and stand in a field and read poetry, and talk about what the point of poetry is anyway.

It was a perfect day for a drive.

Find more of Garret's work here. Music in this episode by Brian Clark.