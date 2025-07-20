I met Armand Patoine in the summer of 2022, in a tea house behind his house in Lyndonville. Armand’s garden is a wild place full of secret paths and boulevards and rare plants and trees. He grew up in this house and worked on this garden for 49 years.

We sat in the tea house and drank coffee and talked about gardening and what God has to do with it — which, it turns out, is everything.