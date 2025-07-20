Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Armand's garden

By Erica Heilman
Published July 20, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT
Armand Patoine.

A conversation with Armand Patoine about gardening, and what God has to do with it — which, it turns out, is everything.

I met Armand Patoine in the summer of 2022, in a tea house behind his house in Lyndonville. Armand’s garden is a wild place full of secret paths and boulevards and rare plants and trees. He grew up in this house and worked on this garden for 49 years.

We sat in the tea house and drank coffee and talked about gardening and what God has to do with it — which, it turns out, is everything.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
