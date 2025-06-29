Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Rumble Strip
Rumble Strip

What the criminal justice system can teach us about class

By Erica Heilman
Published June 29, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT
This episode is an extended version of a conversation from "What class are you?", which is a periodic series on Vermont Public that explores everyday lives inside the American class system.

Dan Sedon grew up in Barnegat, New Jersey, in a house with a lot of books and not a lot of money. As a little kid, he and his friends hustled for jobs around the neighborhood — mowing lawns, washing cars, selling clams down on the commercial dock. Eventually Dan got a full scholarship to college, then put himself through law school, and since 1993, Dan Sedon has been working as a criminal defense attorney in Vermont … where he works with poor people and rich people and all the people in between.

Listen for new installments of "What class are you?" this week during Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and find the full series here.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
