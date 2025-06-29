What the criminal justice system can teach us about class

This episode is an extended version of a conversation from "What class are you?", which is a periodic series on Vermont Public that explores everyday lives inside the American class system.

Dan Sedon grew up in Barnegat, New Jersey, in a house with a lot of books and not a lot of money. As a little kid, he and his friends hustled for jobs around the neighborhood — mowing lawns, washing cars, selling clams down on the commercial dock. Eventually Dan got a full scholarship to college, then put himself through law school, and since 1993, Dan Sedon has been working as a criminal defense attorney in Vermont … where he works with poor people and rich people and all the people in between.

