Rumble Strip

What now sounds like

By Erica Heilman
Published March 30, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT
"What Now Sounds Like" is a periodic series I make about the sound of right now, and it's made up of recordings that listeners send to me from all over the world. My hope is that when you listen to all these recordings together, they start to make something that sounds familiar to you, something that is more than the sum of their parts.

In this show you hear from: Carolyn and her neighbors on Coits Gore Road in Vermont, Amanda in the Blue Mountains in New South Wales, dogs in Atlanta, Jeff Sharlet interviewing Pastor Pete in Holiday City, Ohio, Heather’s kids in Washington, D.C., Jarrod in West Philly, Susan and Stella in Pittsburgh, and a xylophone on the Thea Foss Waterway in Tacoma. You heard my mom Barbara on my couch, Devon in Gladstone Missouri, the train in Melbourne Australia, Aaron in Shediac New Brunswick, and night insects in South Africa. You heard Zack in Lafayette, Indiana, Beverly and her mom in Toronto, Alice in Los Angeles, Matthew in Glasgow, Scotland, Christina breastfeeding her one-week-old daughter in Lostine, Oregon, Kelly and Dan in Randolph, Vermont, Rosann singing in Greensboro, Vermont and basketball dribbling in East Montpelier Elementary in Vermont.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
