What addiction feels like in the body and mind

What does it feel like to crave drugs or alcohol? What kind of pain does withdrawal create? These are the kinds of questions Vermont Public's Erica Heilman asked Vermonters experiencing active drug addiction for a recent episode of her award-winning podcast Rumble Strip.

Katie Jones, a Barre recovery coach with Turning Point Center of Central Vermont, helps listeners process the episode and shares her own experiences with recovery.

Broadcast live on Monday, October 28, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

