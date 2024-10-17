Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Writing workshops support Vermonters in recovery

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published October 17, 2024 at 2:42 PM EDT

For the past decade, Writers for Recovery has been leading writing workshops for people in recovery from substance use. Filmmaker and arts activist Bess O'Brien co-founded Writers for Recovery with Gary Miller following the release of her 2013 documentary, "The Hungry Heart." The film explores the impact of the opioid crisis across Vermont.

Joy, a participant in the Writers of Recovery workshops and president of the Poetry Society of Vermont, shares some of her poetry and discusses the impact the group has had on her life. The organization will mark its tenth anniversary with a celebration featuring live music and poetry readings on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Barre's Old Labor Hall.

Note: Vermont Public is a sponsor of the event.

Broadcast live on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition Vermont EditionArts & CultureWriters for RecoveryBess O'Brien
