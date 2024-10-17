Writing workshops support Vermonters in recovery

For the past decade, Writers for Recovery has been leading writing workshops for people in recovery from substance use. Filmmaker and arts activist Bess O'Brien co-founded Writers for Recovery with Gary Miller following the release of her 2013 documentary, "The Hungry Heart." The film explores the impact of the opioid crisis across Vermont.

Joy, a participant in the Writers of Recovery workshops and president of the Poetry Society of Vermont, shares some of her poetry and discusses the impact the group has had on her life. The organization will mark its tenth anniversary with a celebration featuring live music and poetry readings on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Barre's Old Labor Hall.

Note: Vermont Public is a sponsor of the event.

Broadcast live on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

