Rumble Strip
Seniors

Published May 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
High school graduates in robes screaming and smiling and throwing their graduation hats into the air
St. Johnsbury Academy
Jubilant graduates, Class of 2019, St. Johnsbury Academy, Vermont

A few years ago I interviewed nine high school seniors in the last days of high school at St. Johnsbury Academy. We talked about what they thought their futures might look like...what they were excited about and what they were scared of. We talked about death. We talked about prom. They were heading to college, to the Air Force, to jobs at car dealerships. One was hoping to become a professional bowler. They were naive and thoughtful and also strangely pragmatic. They were perfect. And Vermont musician Brian Clark set it all to music.

Rumble Strip Rumble StripLocal News