Rumble Strip
Rumble Strip

Mark Utter's beautiful mind

By Erica Heilman
Published July 13, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT
Mark Utter and Erica Heilman, in Colchester, Vermont, in 2015.

Mark Utter could not communicate with words until he was 30. Then he had a whole lot to say.

Mark Utter was born with a form of autism that made it impossible for him to say what he was thinking for the first half of his life. He did not have access to the world of words, except as a listener, an observer. When Mark was 30, he was introduced to supported typing, and for the first time in his life, with the help of a facilitator and a typing pad, he started his life as a writer of words.

Mark Utter died this past October, and this show is a tribute to him. I made this story with Mark back in 2015. In this conversation, we talk about what it felt like to live outside the world of verbal communication for 30 years, and what it's been like ever since.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
See stories by Erica Heilman