Ladies' Pond

Note: A portion of this segment features conversation about expediting the end-of-life process.

No. 10 Pond in Calais is where I go swimming in the summer. All kinds of people go there. Kids, grownups, grandparents, mothers and fathers, dogs. But always there is a group of ladies ... standing thigh deep in the pond, talking together. All over the world since the beginning of time, ladies of a certain age have been standing thigh deep in water together, talking. It’s a scientific fact. So here in my town, for hundreds of years —even before recorded history — pieces of these ladies' conversations have been drifting around on the pond.

This is a show about ponds, and ladies who stand in them.

Erica Heilman / Rumble Strip No. 10 Pond, Calais, Vermont

Credits

The women in this show are: Clare Dolan, Holly Rae Taylor, Alison Bechdel, Deb Fleischman, Annie Greensfelder, Rosana Vestuti and Tamar Cole.

Thanks to all the kids and families and dogs and loons and crows that were there that day on the pond. And the trumpet guy.

Huge thanks to Chelsea Edgar for her edits. Thank you Jay Allison for listening to my mix and thank you Jeff Towne for giving me so much good advice … about whales.