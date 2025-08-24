Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Jay Allison on the origins of public radio and why we should keep it around

By Erica Heilman
Published August 24, 2025 at 9:44 AM EDT
This summer, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting was eliminated through a rescission bill passed by Congress, which effectively defunds public media, which includes NPR, PBS and member stations all around the country. I figured it would be good to have a conversation about what that means and what we stand to lose.

I called my friend Jay Allison because he's been working in and around public radio since it started around a half century ago. Jay has been an independent public radio producer and journalist and teacher since the '70s. His work has won a bunch of awards. He's the founder of Transom, where I learned to make radio and he produces the Moth Radio Hour. I called him from my closet and we recorded a conversation about where public radio came from and why we should probably try to keep it around.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

