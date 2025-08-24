Jay Allison on the origins of public radio and why we should keep it around

This summer, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting was eliminated through a rescission bill passed by Congress, which effectively defunds public media, which includes NPR, PBS and member stations all around the country. I figured it would be good to have a conversation about what that means and what we stand to lose.

I called my friend Jay Allison because he's been working in and around public radio since it started around a half century ago. Jay has been an independent public radio producer and journalist and teacher since the '70s. His work has won a bunch of awards. He's the founder of Transom, where I learned to make radio and he produces the Moth Radio Hour. I called him from my closet and we recorded a conversation about where public radio came from and why we should probably try to keep it around.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

