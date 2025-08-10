Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rumble Strip
Rumble Strip

A conversation about the F-Word with Bill Schubart

By Erica Heilman
Published August 10, 2025 at 9:35 AM EDT
Close up of smiling gray haired man
Michael Couture
/
Rumble Strip
Bill Schubart

A conversation with Bill Schubart about living with obesity.

Bill Schubart is a writer and a cultural and political commentator. He has chaired a lot of important boards here in Vermont. He's really smart and he talks a lot and a lot of people listen. What he talks less about is that he has struggled with being fat — his word — his entire life.

It's not necessarily that he's averse to talking about it. In fact, he wrote a brilliant collection of stories called "Fat People" in 2010. His weight has been a central and consequential and painful fact of his life, but the F-word doesn't come up in conversation. In this interview, recorded back in 2020, we talk about it.

Old woman smiling holding the arm of a heavy set young man, both smiling
Nancy Stevens
/
Courtesy
Bill Schubart with his grandmother, Dorothy Obermeyer Schubart.

Music for this show is by Calais, Vermont, musician Brian Clark.

For information about Bill's book, "Fat People," visit his site here.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Tags
Rumble Strip Local NewsRumble Strip
Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
See stories by Erica Heilman