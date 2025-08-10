A conversation about the F-Word with Bill Schubart

Bill Schubart is a writer and a cultural and political commentator. He has chaired a lot of important boards here in Vermont. He's really smart and he talks a lot and a lot of people listen. What he talks less about is that he has struggled with being fat — his word — his entire life.

It's not necessarily that he's averse to talking about it. In fact, he wrote a brilliant collection of stories called "Fat People" in 2010. His weight has been a central and consequential and painful fact of his life, but the F-word doesn't come up in conversation. In this interview, recorded back in 2020, we talk about it.

Nancy Stevens / Courtesy Bill Schubart with his grandmother, Dorothy Obermeyer Schubart.

Music for this show is by Calais, Vermont, musician Brian Clark.

