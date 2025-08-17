Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rumble Strip
Rumble Strip

Zombie snails with Bryan Pfeiffer

By Erica Heilman
Published August 17, 2025 at 10:57 AM EDT
Closeup of brown snail on leaf with green and purple tentacles
Bryan Pfeiffer
/
Courtesy
A posing leucochloridium.

Bryan Pfeiffer on snails with wet, technicolor, pulsing eye stocks, and coming face-to-face with 300 million years of evolution.

Bryan Pfeiffer is a writer and field naturalist in Montpelier, Vermont, and I love talking with him about what he finds in the woods. It’s like being with a 7-year-old who caught something and put it in a jar with a bunch of leaves—if this 7-year-old was an expert in birds and butterflies and dragonflies and plants and a lot of other things we wonder about in nature. Bryan has retained his exuberance. He is one of those rare grownups who can still sit at the kids table.

Recently, Bryan published an article about his encounter with the Green-banded Broodsac, or "zombie snail," whose eye stalks have been taken over by long, wet, pulsing technicolor appendages. In this interview we talk about the zombie snail, and why Bryan finds refuge in nature.

Links:

Man lying on ground near body of water taking picture with large camera
Josh Lincoln
/
Rumble Strip
Bryan Pfeiffer photographing butterflies on the Poultney River in Vermont.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Tags
Rumble Strip Local NewsRumble Strip
Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
See stories by Erica Heilman