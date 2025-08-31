Daphne Kalmar on teaching elementary school, which is a little like being a short order cook

It's the first week back to school, so I figured we should listen to a story with one of my favorite teachers, which I recorded back in 2018. Daphne Kalmar taught elementary school for over 20 years, and she was one of those teachers — one of the exciting and inspiring ones you never forget. She was one of the teachers who sees every kid.

We sat in her kitchen by an open window. It had that late summer sound to it, the sound I associate with the beginning of school in Vermont. We talked about her children's book, A Stitch in Time, but mostly we talked about what it’s like to fall in love with a new batch of kids every September, and then let them go.

Erica Heilman / Rumble Strip Daphne Kalmar by her writing cabin, Hardwick, Vermont

