Rumble Strip

Daphne Kalmar on teaching elementary school, which is a little like being a short order cook

By Erica Heilman
Published August 31, 2025 at 9:43 AM EDT
Woman wearing glasses, shot from side, standing in grassy mid summer sunny meadow with barn in background
Erica Heilman
/
Rumble Strip
Daphne Kalmar, Hardwick, Vermont.

Daphne Kalmar taught elementary school for over 20 years, and she was one of those teachers — one of the exciting and inspiring ones you never forget.

It's the first week back to school, so I figured we should listen to a story with one of my favorite teachers, which I recorded back in 2018. Daphne Kalmar taught elementary school for over 20 years, and she was one of those teachers — one of the exciting and inspiring ones you never forget. She was one of the teachers who sees every kid.

We sat in her kitchen by an open window. It had that late summer sound to it, the sound I associate with the beginning of school in Vermont. We talked about her children's book, A Stitch in Time, but mostly we talked about what it’s like to fall in love with a new batch of kids every September, and then let them go.

A woman in glasses sitting in a chair looking into the camera with greenery and a cabin in the background
Erica Heilman
/
Rumble Strip
Daphne Kalmar by her writing cabin, Hardwick, Vermont

Links:

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
