The Hokum Brothers
The Hokum Brothers
Blending original Americana-inspired tunes with humor, satire, physical comedy, and nostalgia, The Hokum Brothers deliver an unforgettable live performance full of wit and heart. The trio features Woody Keppel (guitar), Allan Nicholls (drums), and Gus Ziesing (accordion, saxophone, clarinet).
Plainfield Opera House
$0-20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Plainfield Arts
plainfieldartsvt@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
The Hokum Brothers
sweetthistlevt@gmail.com