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The Hokum Brothers

The Hokum Brothers

Blending original Americana-inspired tunes with humor, satire, physical comedy, and nostalgia, The Hokum Brothers deliver an unforgettable live performance full of wit and heart. The trio features Woody Keppel (guitar), Allan Nicholls (drums), and Gus Ziesing (accordion, saxophone, clarinet).

Plainfield Opera House
$0-20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Plainfield Arts
plainfieldartsvt@gmail.com
https://www.plainfieldartsvt.org/

Artist Group Info

The Hokum Brothers
sweetthistlevt@gmail.com
https://www.hokumbros.com/
Plainfield Opera House
18 High St
Plainfield, Vermont 05667
https://www.plainfieldartsvt.org/