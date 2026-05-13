Join us for an annual showcase of Vermont's exceptional art, wine, and food.

Our annual Stowe Art, Wine & Food Fundraiser is a joyful celebration that brings friends, neighbors and the wider community together while raising vital funds for our community hospital. Guests enjoy an evening of wine tasting, along with both silent and live auctions featuring fine wines, local artwork, experiences and fabulous food. The always popular wine pull adds a fun twist to the festivities. It’s an event filled with friendship, flavor and philanthropy – an annual tradition that supports exceptional care close to home.