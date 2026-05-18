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Catamount Bluegrass Night: Steve Wright & Friends

Catamount Bluegrass Night: Steve Wright & Friends

The Catamount Arts Bluegrass Night concert series, hosted by acclaimed father-daughter duo Bob & Sarah Amos, presents legendary Northeast Kingdom singer-songwriter Steve Wright, on May 30th, at 7pm, at Vermont State University Lyndon’s Alexander Twilight Theater.

In celebration of his new album These Two Hands, Steve will be joined onstage by an impressive cast of Vermont musicians, including Colin McCaffrey, Patti Casey, Chris Cruger, Freeman Corey and Bob Amos.

Best known for his evocative songwriting, Steve Wright is also well known for his singing and work as a guitarist and banjo picker. He resides in the southern end of the Northeast Kingdom along the beautiful Connecticut River Valley in the small community of Barnet, Vermont.

Vermont State University Lyndon Alexander Twilight Theater
By donation
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Catamount Arts
802-748-2600
mstone@catamountarts.org
https://www.catamountarts.org/
Vermont State University Lyndon Alexander Twilight Theater
1069 College Road
Lyndonville, Vermont 05851