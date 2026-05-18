Essex Pride Festival
Essex Pride Festival
Join us for the 4th Annual Essex Pride Festival! Celebrating Pride Month, this free community event features more than 20 performances, 90+ artists, local organizations, food trucks, and activities for all ages. This year's festival also includes a quiet indoor space showcasing the Vermont Queer Archives and trans community projects. Come celebrate, connect, and show your support for Vermont's LGBTQIA+ community! Essex Pride has also expanded its programming to include a full weekend of events, so make sure to check out our website for shows, free movies, and more in addition to the festival!
Maple Street Park
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Essex Pride
essexvtpride@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
ariannae@gmail.com
Maple Street Park
75 Maple StreetEssex Junction, Vermont 05452