Ludique: An Evening of Art and Chocolate

Join Vermont sculptor Christopher Curtis for an engaging evening, "Ludique" (French for playful), exploring his unexpected collaboration with celebrated Parisian chef Pierre Hermé.

Curtis will share the story behind this transatlantic partnership, sparked by his stone “Puzzle” series and culminating in a bespoke French chocolate collection, including the striking nine-pound sculpture Dialogue des Formes, directly inspired by one of his works.

His talk will explore themes of play, composition, and material transformation, illustrated with images of his works in private collections and public spaces across the United States. Advocating art (and chocolate) as sources of pleasure, he hopes to encourage attendees to explore their own relationship to art and the role it can play in enriching their lives.

The evening will conclude with a tasting of the Parisian chocolate artwork, paired with champagne. Free; reservations required.