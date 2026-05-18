Barn Dance Party

The early dance party you've been craving is heading to Cambridge. We're taking over The Barn at Boyden Farm for one night of '90s + '00s pop and hip hop with DJ 2Rivers behind the decks playing every song you forgot you knew every word to.

Here's how it goes down:

🍸 5–6PM | Singles Mixer (free, no online profile needed, it's IRL)

💃 6–10PM | Dance Party (with free 🍕)

If the weather plays nice, we'll be outside enjoying every second of the rolling Vermont views, golden hour light, your best moves. If it doesn't, the barn is just as good.

🎟️ Tickets

$20 — Dance Party + Pizza

$45 — Dance Party + Pizza + 2 Drink Tickets (Beer, wine, can seltzer, cocktails, gratuity included)

Free add on — Singles Mixer

Built for the over 30 crowd. All your favorite songs. Home before bedtime.