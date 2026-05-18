Barn Dance Party
Barn Dance Party
The early dance party you've been craving is heading to Cambridge. We're taking over The Barn at Boyden Farm for one night of '90s + '00s pop and hip hop with DJ 2Rivers behind the decks playing every song you forgot you knew every word to.
Here's how it goes down:
🍸 5–6PM | Singles Mixer (free, no online profile needed, it's IRL)
💃 6–10PM | Dance Party (with free 🍕)
If the weather plays nice, we'll be outside enjoying every second of the rolling Vermont views, golden hour light, your best moves. If it doesn't, the barn is just as good.
🎟️ Tickets
$20 — Dance Party + Pizza
$45 — Dance Party + Pizza + 2 Drink Tickets (Beer, wine, can seltzer, cocktails, gratuity included)
Free add on — Singles Mixer
Built for the over 30 crowd. All your favorite songs. Home before bedtime.