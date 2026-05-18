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American Red Cross Blood Drive

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Give blood, save a life: join our community blood drive.

Who Can You Help by Donating Blood? Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer.

Find us at the link below and take steps to be part of this great giving experience! Visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and enter “05001” or contact ebuck@uvacswim.org to register.

Upper Valley Aquatic Center
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Upper Valley Aquatic Center
100 Arboretum Lane
White River Junction, Vermont 05001
802-296-2850
info@uvacswim.org
https://www.uvacswim.org/