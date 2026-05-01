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Spin Doctors at Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series

Spin Doctors at Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series

Spin Doctors’ first album in 12 years is at once a bold leap for a legendary band and the sound of a group truly revitalized. Marking their debut on new label home and iconic major Capitol Records, Face Full of Cake finds the alt-rock veterans in top form with an abundance of hooks in their arsenal and the warm, funky sound that longtime fans have come to expect from them. The record truly marks a new era for Spin Doctors, and with a blockbuster summer tour on the horizon and new bassist Jack Daley in tow, it’s impossible not to catch the thrilling feeling that this 35 years strong-and-running crew is, despite their wealth of experience, just getting started.

This is a rain or shine event at the WhistlePig Pavilion & Village Green at Spruce Peak. General admission standing room / lawn seating only. Blankets and cushions are permitted. Chairs not permitted. Children 5 and under free. If you have questions about accessibility please email boxoffice@sprucepeakarts.org. Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series presented by Spruce Peak Arts and Higher Ground.

WhistlePig Pavilion at Spruce Peak
$54
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spruce Peak Arts
802-760-4634
boxoffice@sprucepeakarts.org

Artist Group Info

Spin Doctors
https://www.spindoctors.com/
WhistlePig Pavilion at Spruce Peak
7416 Mountain Rd, Stowe, VT 05672
Stowe, Vermont 05672
802-760-4634
boxoffice@sprucepeakarts.org
https://www.sprucepeakarts.org/