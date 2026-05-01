Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alex Clark: Jokes From The Brink

Alex Clark: Jokes From The Brink

In from L.A. for one night only: Comedian Alex Clark returns to his New England roots to polish his next special.

From his father passing away on Halloween (in front of his sister dressed as a giant carrot) to his son racking up a $12,000 ER bill by roaring like a dinosaur, in Jokes From The Brink, Alex shares his unhinged life the only way a New Englander knows how: by ranting like a lunatic.

With 4 million YouTube subscribers and half a billion views for viral hits like Guns Explained with Cats, Alex has mastered funny ways of oversharing.  A four-time festival people's choice winner and Streamy nominee, his last stand-up tour sold out in 23 cities.

Reviews call Alex "a genius at engaging the crowd" with a "gut-busting act" that fans have "begged to bring back."

Inspired by Robin Williams, Bill Burr, Mike Birbiglia, and a mountain of dinosaur-related medical debt, join Alex for the funniest breakdown in comedy history.  All proceeds will go to debt collectors. 

Off Center for the Dramatic Arts
$22 Early Bird | $30 Advance | $40 Door
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Alex Clark
alexclarkassist@gmail.com
AlexClarkComedy.com
Off Center for the Dramatic Arts
1127 North Avenue, Suite 27
Burlington, Vermont 05408
8023637790
theoffcenter@gmail.com
https://www.offcentervt.com/