Alex Clark: Jokes From The Brink

In from L.A. for one night only: Comedian Alex Clark returns to his New England roots to polish his next special.

From his father passing away on Halloween (in front of his sister dressed as a giant carrot) to his son racking up a $12,000 ER bill by roaring like a dinosaur, in Jokes From The Brink, Alex shares his unhinged life the only way a New Englander knows how: by ranting like a lunatic.

With 4 million YouTube subscribers and half a billion views for viral hits like Guns Explained with Cats, Alex has mastered funny ways of oversharing. A four-time festival people's choice winner and Streamy nominee, his last stand-up tour sold out in 23 cities.

Reviews call Alex "a genius at engaging the crowd" with a "gut-busting act" that fans have "begged to bring back."

Inspired by Robin Williams, Bill Burr, Mike Birbiglia, and a mountain of dinosaur-related medical debt, join Alex for the funniest breakdown in comedy history. All proceeds will go to debt collectors.