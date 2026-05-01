Kearsarge Chorale: Celebrating America
Kearsarge Chorale: Celebrating America
Kearsarge Chorale will present its spring program, Celebrating America, under the artistic direction of Alex Ager at KRHS in North Sutton on May 23 at 3 PM. The program comprises a mix of American composers and lyricists as we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, with local instrumentalists of the New London Brass joining the Chorale for four songs.
Kearsarge Regional High School
$15-$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Kearsarge Chorale
kearsargechorale@gmail.com
Kearsarge Regional High School
457 North RoadNorth Sutton, New Hampshire 03260