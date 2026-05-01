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The Waverly Gallery

The Waverly Gallery

Gladys, the elderly matriarch of the Green family, has run an art gallery in a small Greenwich Village hotel for many years. The management wants to replace her less-than-thriving gallery with a coffee shop. Always irascible but now increasingly erratic, Gladys is a cause of concern to her daughter, her son-in-law, and her grandson, from whose point of view this poignant memory play is told.

A wacky and heartrending look at the effect of senility on a family, The Waverly Gallery was a success in its premiere at New York’s Promenade Theatre, winning an Obie for legendary Eileen Heckart in the role of Gladys. Nineteen years later, the play premiered on Broadway, earning a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Play and a Tony Award for 86-year-old leading actress Elaine May.

Briggs Opera House
$25-$45
Every week through May 24, 2026.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shaker Bridge Theatre
802-281-6848
boxoffice@shakerbridge.org
https://www.shakerbridgetheatre.org/

Artist Group Info

boxoffice@shakerbridge.org
Briggs Opera House
5 South Main Street
White River Junction , Vermont 05001
802-281-6848
boxoffice@shakerbridge.org
https://www.shakerbridgetheatre.org/