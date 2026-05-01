Robin Lloyd: 'Through Lines' Artist Reception

Join us for the artist reception of Through Lines to celebrate Burlington artist Robin Lloyd’s enduring legacy in our community. Known for her activism, film work, and philanthropy, Through Lines highlights Lloyd's work as a visual artist. Spanning more than six decades, Lloyd’s drawings, paintings, collage, and sculpture reflect her deep commitment to community, the natural world, family history, and feminism. Now in her late eighties, Lloyd’s work illuminates the enduring threads that weave together art, activism, and lived experience across a remarkable lifetime. Stop by Burlington's City Hall during the month of May to experience Through Lines, and don't miss the artist reception on Sunday, May 24, from 3-5 pm for the chance to toast to Lloyd and enjoy screenings of her filmmaking work.