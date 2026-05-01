Sean Jones Quartet

Vermont Jazz Center

In-person & livestream

Experience the virtuosity & brilliance of trumpeter Sean Jones with his touring quartet- Seth Finch (piano), Aiden Taylor (acoustic bass), & Koleby Royston (drums).

Sean Jones is one of the leading trumpeters in the jazz world. He is also a distinguished educator who has toured with Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock. Jones has released eight acclaimed albums as a leader and performed on over 100 as a sideman.

Sean Jones first discovered music through the church choir, where the emotional depth of gospel laid the foundation for his sound. Known for his commanding presence and versatility, he moves seamlessly across genres – leading his own ensembles, collaborating with orchestras, and mentoring emerging talent.

As a featured artist, he has recorded with the Gerald Wilson Orchestra, and with Nancy Wilson on her Grammy-winning album Turned to Blue (2006). He has performed as lead trumpet with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra under the direction of Wynton Marsalis (2004–2010), the SFJAZZ Collective (2015–2017), and currently appears with the Baltimore Jazz Collective. In 2011, he was selected by Marcus Miller, Herbie Hancock, and Wayne Shorter to join the international Tribute to Miles tour.

A leading voice in jazz education, Jones is Chair in Jazz at Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Conservatory and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall’s NYO Jazz. He previously chaired the Brass Department at Berklee College of Music and served as President of the Jazz Education Network (JEN).

Sponsored by David Salzberg & Elissa Barr, & Dave Ellis & Ann Greenawalt.

$25+ general admission (sliding scale)

Donations for livestream welcome.

For accessibility support please call in advance.

802 254 9088 ext. 1

eugene@vtjazz.org

www.vtjazz.org

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro, VT 05301

