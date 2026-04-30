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Crafting Change: Kingdom Animal Shelter

Crafting Change: Kingdom Animal Shelter

Stitch something meaningful at a charity crafting session led by the Yarn Bank. We’ll be making knitted and crocheted cat toys and blankets for Kingdom Animal Shelter.
All supplies are available at The Yarn Bank, but you’re welcome to bring your own. If you already have a pattern you enjoy, feel free to use it, and we will have patterns. Acrylic yarns of any weight work well when matched with the right needle or hook size. If you need help, The Yarn Bank is happy to assist.
Yarn, needle, and hook donations will be accepted by Megan at the Athenaeum leading up to the event. For any questions: mrobinson@stjathenaeum.org or 802-748-8291.

This event is free, ADA accessible, and open to the public.

St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
802-748-8291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org
https://www.stjathenaeum.org/
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
1171 Main St.
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-8291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org
https://www.stjathenaeum.org/