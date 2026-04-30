UV Nighthawks Meet & Greet
UV Nighthawks Meet & Greet
Come meet your hometown heroes — the Upper Valley Nighthawks — at a special Meet & Greet hosted by Upper Valley Aquatic Center!
Tuesday, June 2, 4:30–5:30pm
FREE and open to the public
Selfies with the players
Autographs available
Family-friendly fun
Bring your friends, your fan gear, and your game-day excitement as we welcome the Nighthawks baseball team to the community and kick off a summer of baseball and local pride!
Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love being part of the Upper Valley community, this is a can't-miss event.
This event is at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center, 100 Arboretum Lane in White River Jct., VT (NOT The Maxfield Sports Complex)
Let’s pack the house and show our Nighthawks some love!
Upper Valley Aquatic Center
FREE
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Upper Valley Aquatic Center
802-296-2850
khogan@uvacswim.org
Artist Group Info
Upper Valley Nighthawks
khogan@uvacswim.org
Upper Valley Aquatic Center
100 Arboretum LaneWhite River Junction, Vermont 05001
802-296-2850
info@uvacswim.org