UV Nighthawks Meet & Greet

Come meet your hometown heroes — the Upper Valley Nighthawks — at a special Meet & Greet hosted by Upper Valley Aquatic Center!

Tuesday, June 2, 4:30–5:30pm

FREE and open to the public

Selfies with the players

Autographs available

Family-friendly fun

Bring your friends, your fan gear, and your game-day excitement as we welcome the Nighthawks baseball team to the community and kick off a summer of baseball and local pride!

Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love being part of the Upper Valley community, this is a can't-miss event.

This event is at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center, 100 Arboretum Lane in White River Jct., VT (NOT The Maxfield Sports Complex)

Let’s pack the house and show our Nighthawks some love!