Concert by Onion River Chorus

On Friday May 15 at 7:30 pm and Saturday May 16 at 7:30 pm, Onion River Chorus presents the famous Requiem Mass in C minor by 19th-century Italian composer Luigi Cherubini (1760-1842). Both concerts will be at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier (130 Main St.). The Onion River Chorus is directed by Richard Riley and accompanied by pianist Christopher McWilliams.

Cherubini's Requiem Mass, composed in 1816, was so well-known and admired that it was sung at Ludwig van Beethoven's funeral in 1827. The work was greatly admired by many composers, including Beethoven, Robert Schumann, Hector Berlioz and Johannes Brahms. Cherubini sets the traditional text of the requiem mass with very diverse music, ranging from the operatic Dies Irae to the poignantly lyrical Pie Jesu.

The 40-minute-long Requiem Mass is the highlight of the concerts by the Onion River Chorus. The concerts also feature three shorter works by friends and admirers of Cherubini. The “Kyrie” is a beautiful choral arrangement of the Adagio from Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata”. “Powers of Heaven” is a magnificent choral anthem by Cherubini’s teacher, Giuseppe Sarti (1729-1802). “Dall oriente l’astro del giorno” is a joyful piece for piano and chorus by the flamboyant Italian opera composer Gioachino Rossini (1792-1868).

Tickets are $25 at the door or in advance at sevendaystickets.com. As always, 18 and under are free. For more info visit onionriverchorus.org or call 802.476.2541.