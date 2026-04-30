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Bike-Safe Neighborhood

Bike-Safe Neighborhood

This bicycle week, come join a discussion about bike safety from a neighborhood perspective. Learn steps you can take to slow traffic on your individual block and make walking and biking safer, especially for children and other vulnerable users. Learn how these changes can benefit you and your loved ones' health, save you money, and even lower our taxes.
Dr. John Raser is a family physician and local community health advocate based in St Johnsbury. He has served as leader and consultant for active transportation advocacy, safe routes to school, and transit-oriented development efforts. He currently serves on the St Johnsbury Bicycle Pedestrian Committee and Board President of the non-profit community bicycle program Link Vermont.
For more information, contact Megan Robinson at mrobinson@stjathenaeum.org or 802-748-8291.
This event is free, ADA accessible, and open to the public.

St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026

Event Supported By

St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
802-748-8291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org
https://www.stjathenaeum.org/
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
1171 Main St.
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-8291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org
https://www.stjathenaeum.org/