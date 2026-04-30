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Crêpe Night

Crêpe Night

Crêpe Nights are seasonal monthly gatherings, held regularly throughout late Spring and Summer at Scott Farm. These are times to celebrate the harvest, good simple food, and community in a stunning setting – picnic style. Outdoor and indoor tables and chairs are provided as well as a sprawling grassy hillside ripe for picnic blankets, folding lawn chairs, and bare feet. The seasonally focused menu includes a salad, savory supper crepe (galette), and sweet dessert crêpe.

Each dinner is co-hosted by a different local non-profit who benefits from the evening’s proceeds. This week we support Friends of Brattleboro School of Dance. Friends of BSD was founded in November 2025 to save the Brattleboro School of Dance by four alumni of the school. With the current owner ready to step down, Friends of BSD is raising funds to purchase the school and transition it to a nonprofit model. Their mission is to ensure creative and inclusive dance education remains accessible to children, youth, and adults in the greater Brattleboro area.

Scott Farm
$12-$25
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Scott Farm
8024902865
simon@scottfarmvermont.com
https://www.scottfarmvermont.com

Artist Group Info

jebersole@landmarktrustusa.org
Scott Farm
707 Kipling Road
Dummerston, Vermont 05301