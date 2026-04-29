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Nökings Jazz Trio at the Haybarn Lounge

Nökings Jazz Trio at the Haybarn Lounge

Nökings Jazz Trio is Allison Mann - voice & guitar, Denis Thibouthot - guitar, and John LaRouche - chromatic harmonica. Swing, Latin, ballads and more in an intimate and lovely setting.

The Haybarn Lounge
No cover/tip jar
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026

Event Supported By

Haybarn Restaurant & Lounge
hello@staceyleonard.com
https://www.haybarnrestaurant.com/

Artist Group Info

Allison Mann
allisonmannsings@gmail.com
The Haybarn Lounge
123 Pitkin Rd
Plainfield, Vermont 05602
hello@staceyleonard.com
https://www.haybarnrestaurant.com/