Pure Prairie League
Pure Prairie League
From their beginnings in mid-Sixties Ohio as a group of friends playing cover tunes to the present-day unit featuring the propulsive team of drummer Scott Thompson and bassist Jared Camic, Keyboard Master Randy Harper, Guitar Ace/vocalist Jeff Zona and Pedal Steel/Saxophonist John Heinrich, PURE PRAIRIE LEAGUE continues to embellish the rich 50-plus year history of one of Country-Rock’s pioneering forces. As one reviewer recently wrote: “PPL’s sound combines sweet memories with edgy, contemporary muscle. Their vocals are as strong as Kentucky moonshine and the musicianship and performance skills are as sharp as a straight razor”.
The Paramount Theatre
$35, $45 + tax/fees
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
The Paramount Theatre
30 Center StRutland, Vermont 05701
802-775-0903
boxoffice@paramountvt.org