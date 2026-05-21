Pollinator Celebration Day

The Vermont Pollinator Working Group presents a celebration of all-things pollinators for learners of all ages! From managed honey bees to the 350 species of native bees in Vermont, we will learn from experts about their extraordinary diversity and importance!

Discover how you can support pollinators in your community and backyard. Hear from our keynote speaker and lighting presenters and join us for workshops (pre- registration required, intended for a young adult/adult audience). Meet the organizations who are working together to tackle urgent threats to bees and other pollinators in the Northeast, and visit local native plant suppliers.

Registration is required for keynote speaker, lightning talks, workshops, and lunch. Please register every person in your group attending the program, both children and adults. Please register for one workshop per time slot.

The deadline to register for lunch is May 30th. Lunch will not be available for purchase on the day of the event. Please consider making a donation to the Vermont Pollinator Working Group.