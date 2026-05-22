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Killington Uncorked: The Grand Tasting

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Killington Uncorked: The Grand Tasting

Guests will spend the afternoon exploring selected wines, premium spirits, culinary offerings, and artisan vendors in the heart of the Green Mountains. The Grand Tasting blends mountain adventure, culinary discovery, and Vermont hospitality into one unforgettable summer weekend. Sample a wide variety of wines, spirits, elevated non-alcoholic offerings, support local artisan vendors, take in the panoramic summit scenery while enjoying live music. Designed to be explored at your own pace, The Grand Tasting reflects the relaxed energy of summer in Killington.

VIP admission includes early entry at 12:00 PM, access to an exclusive lounge, and premium wine samplings. General Admission begins at 1:00 PM.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend The Grand Tasting. A valid physical ID required upon entry.

K-1 Lodge
$100 - $150
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Killington Pico Area Association
802-422-5722
admin@killingtonpico.org
https://killingtonuncorked.org
K-1 Lodge
4763 Killington Rd
Killington, Vermont 05751
https://killington.com/resort-improvements