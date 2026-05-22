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Killington Uncorked: Estate Tasting Gala

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Killington Uncorked: Estate Tasting Gala

Begin the evening with a scenic gondola ride to 4,241 feet atop Killington Resort, where guests will enjoy curated tastings, local flavors, live music, and sweeping Green Mountain views. The experience features an elegant alpine atmosphere, memorable summit photo moments, and an unforgettable summer evening above the mountains. Space is limited for this signature mountaintop experience.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend the Estate Tasting Gala. A valid physical ID required upon entry.

Peak Lodge
$100 - $150
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Killington Pico Area Association
802-422-5722
admin@killingtonpico.org
https://killingtonuncorked.org
Peak Lodge
4763 Killington Rd
Killington, Vermont 05751
https://killington.com/peak-lodge