Killington Uncorked: Estate Tasting Gala

Begin the evening with a scenic gondola ride to 4,241 feet atop Killington Resort, where guests will enjoy curated tastings, local flavors, live music, and sweeping Green Mountain views. The experience features an elegant alpine atmosphere, memorable summit photo moments, and an unforgettable summer evening above the mountains. Space is limited for this signature mountaintop experience.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend the Estate Tasting Gala. A valid physical ID required upon entry.