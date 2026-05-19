Keene Jazz Orchestra Concert

The Keene Jazz Orchestra is excited to announce its upcoming Spring Concert of traditional and contemporary big band music. Celebrate big band jazz with the Keene Jazz Orchestra and guest vibraphonist/composer Dan Neville along with KJO’s resident vocalist Bella Holtz. The Jazz Orchestra, founded 23 years ago by Scott Mullett, and now under the direction of local bassist Steve Cady, will continue to celebrate all the jazz that Scott brought to the Monadnock region. The Orchestra encourages people of all ages to attend this concert for a rare opportunity to hear authentic Big Band music live. Tickets will be available at Toadstool Bookstore in Keene and Prime Roast on Main St. Keene. Buy on-line at www.keenejazzorchestra.org.

All students attend for free, pick-up your free ticket at the door on June 6. Contact KJO at keenejazzorchestra@gmail.com

