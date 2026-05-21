Multi-platinum American rockers Hinder continue to drive a career of longevity that few bands achieve. As one of the few bands to grab massive cross-over success, Hinder’s 2005 debut album, Extreme Behavior, climbed to #6 on the Billboard 200 Chart and since been certified 3x Platinum. Their 2008 sophomore effort, Take It To The Limit, surpassed their debut by peaking at #4 on the Billboard 200. This solidified Hinder as the biggest new breakout rock act and catapulted them into packed arenas worldwide with the likes of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Papa Roach, and many others.

Hinder emerges from the storm more focused and resilient than ever with their latest album, Back To Life. The single “Bring Me Back To Life” has been surging on active rock stations and climbing globally. With a renewed sense of purpose and drive, and still never afraid to take risks, Hinder is poised to continue forging its legacy as one of rock’s most enduring and dynamic bands. The band members’ resilience and adaptability have kept them at the forefront of the modern rock scene for nearly two decades.