Crêpe Night
Crêpe Night
Crêpe Nights are seasonal gatherings, held regularly throughout late spring and summer at Scott Farm. These are times to celebrate the harvest, good simple food, great music, and community in a stunning setting – picnic style. Outdoor and indoor tables and chairs are provided as well as a sprawling grassy hillside ripe for picnic blankets, folding lawn chairs, and bare feet. The seasonally focused menu includes a salad, savory supper crepe (galette), and sweet dessert crêpe.
Each dinner is co-hosted by a different local non-profit who benefits from the evening’s proceeds. This week we support Putney Public Library.
Scott Farm
$12-$25
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Scott Farm
8024902865
simon@scottfarmvermont.com
Scott Farm
707 Kipling RoadDummerston, Vermont 05301