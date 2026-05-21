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Chanticleer

Chanticleer

We celebrate America’s 250th year of independence by showcasing the diverse voices, songs, harmonies, and rhythms of our shared musical heritage. We explore how those voices influenced each other, and how we’ve come to understand the impact and legacy of those voices in the present day. The cornerstone of this program will be a new commission by composer Trevor Weston, demonstrating the link between traditional American hymnody and African American Spirituals. Other repertoire traces the progression of the American choral tradition from Black Gospel quartets to Shape-Note singing to Barbershop quartets and vocal jazz. The program also includes settings of traditional American Bluegrass tunes and beloved folk songs, like “Calling my Children Home” and “Shenandoah,” as well as arrangements of contemporary American classics, like Queen’s “Somebody to Love” and “Home” from The Wiz.

The Paramount Theatre
All seats $35 + tax/fees
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
The Paramount Theatre
30 Center St
Rutland, Vermont 05701
802-775-0903
boxoffice@paramountvt.org
https://www.paramountvt.org/