Chanticleer

We celebrate America’s 250th year of independence by showcasing the diverse voices, songs, harmonies, and rhythms of our shared musical heritage. We explore how those voices influenced each other, and how we’ve come to understand the impact and legacy of those voices in the present day. The cornerstone of this program will be a new commission by composer Trevor Weston, demonstrating the link between traditional American hymnody and African American Spirituals. Other repertoire traces the progression of the American choral tradition from Black Gospel quartets to Shape-Note singing to Barbershop quartets and vocal jazz. The program also includes settings of traditional American Bluegrass tunes and beloved folk songs, like “Calling my Children Home” and “Shenandoah,” as well as arrangements of contemporary American classics, like Queen’s “Somebody to Love” and “Home” from The Wiz.