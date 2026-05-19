Caterpillar Soup

Writer and performer Gina Stevensen dives into a pool of green jello and emerges with a hilarious, soul-stirring story about transformation, queerness, and love. Blending humor, tenderness, and theatrical experimentation, Stevensen wrestles—literally and metaphorically—with identity, family, and the courage it takes to imagine ourselves anew. Plus, the queer ecology lesson you didn't know you needed.

This is a special fundraiser performance to benefit theater artists' collective The Furnace, presented by Historically Close Friends (a program of queer theatre company Between the Willows). Stick around after the show for an anti-capitalist auction!