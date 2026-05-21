Braintree Bluegrass Brunch: Hot Pickin' Party & Kathleen Parks Band

Join us at the Braintree Hill Meetinghouse Sunday, June 28th for live music, bike rides, food, and family fun!

Hot Pickin’ Party and Kathleen Parks present a program of bluegrass, Americana, and roots music featuring virtuosic fiddle playing, rich harmonies, traditional tunes, original songs, and spirited acoustic jams.

Event Schedule

10 AM: Mountain bike ride with Ridgeline Outdoor Collective

11 AM: Grounds open

12–3 PM: Live music

Food, drink, and select craft vendors will be on site. Please leave pets at home.