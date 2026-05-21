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Braintree Bluegrass Brunch: Hot Pickin' Party & Kathleen Parks Band

Braintree Bluegrass Brunch: Hot Pickin' Party & Kathleen Parks Band

Join us at the Braintree Hill Meetinghouse Sunday, June 28th for live music, bike rides, food, and family fun!

Hot Pickin’ Party and Kathleen Parks present a program of bluegrass, Americana, and roots music featuring virtuosic fiddle playing, rich harmonies, traditional tunes, original songs, and spirited acoustic jams.

Event Schedule
10 AM: Mountain bike ride with Ridgeline Outdoor Collective
11 AM: Grounds open
12–3 PM: Live music

Food, drink, and select craft vendors will be on site. Please leave pets at home.

Braintree Hill Meetinghouse
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chandler Center for the Arts
802-728-9878
marketing@chandler-arts.org
https://www.chandler-arts.org

Artist Group Info

Hot Pickin' Party
Braintree Hill Meetinghouse
2756 Braintree Hill Rd
Braintree, Vermont 05060
8027289878
marketing@chandler-arts.org
https://www.chandler-arts.org/braintree-bluegrass-brunch