Braintree Bluegrass Brunch: Hot Pickin' Party & Kathleen Parks Band
Braintree Bluegrass Brunch: Hot Pickin' Party & Kathleen Parks Band
Join us at the Braintree Hill Meetinghouse Sunday, June 28th for live music, bike rides, food, and family fun!
Hot Pickin’ Party and Kathleen Parks present a program of bluegrass, Americana, and roots music featuring virtuosic fiddle playing, rich harmonies, traditional tunes, original songs, and spirited acoustic jams.
Event Schedule
10 AM: Mountain bike ride with Ridgeline Outdoor Collective
11 AM: Grounds open
12–3 PM: Live music
Food, drink, and select craft vendors will be on site. Please leave pets at home.
Braintree Hill Meetinghouse
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Chandler Center for the Arts
802-728-9878
marketing@chandler-arts.org
Artist Group Info
Hot Pickin' Party
Braintree Hill Meetinghouse
2756 Braintree Hill RdBraintree, Vermont 05060
8027289878
marketing@chandler-arts.org