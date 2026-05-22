Bolton Outdoors Film Nights

Join us for an evening of premier documentary filmmaking celebrating the incredible outdoor recreation right in Bolton’s backyard. This event highlights world class rock climbing and mountain biking access projects that have earned national attention. With both of these projects located just a short stroll from the very school where we are gathering, these powerful stories showcase our local resources as a model for community led conservation and inclusive outdoor recreation.

Humble Schist: (20 mins)

When access to some of the favorite local climbing spots in Chittenden County was at risk of being lost, a group of Vermont climbers scrambled to find a solution. They had to balance the fears of a growing scene with the need to forge new partnerships to protect it. The result was the establishment of CRAG-VT, which has since grown beyond what they ever dreamed. This film highlights the high quality climbing right in Bolton’s backyard and celebrates the vibrant community that has evolved around these cliffs.

Best Day Ever: (50 mins)

Best Day Ever follows adaptive mountain bikers Greg Durso and Allie Bianchi as they tackle the daily challenges of disability — and find joy, connection, and belonging in Vermont's mountain biking community. The film documents the completion of the Driving Range, now a fully adaptive trail network in Richmond. Set in the Green Mountains, this is a story of grit, independence, and what’s possible when a community comes together.

Schedule:

6:30pm | Doors open, beverages and raffle tickets available

7:00pm | Humble Schist & Short Q&A with CRAG-VT

7:30pm | Best Day Ever & Short Q&A with Richmond Mountain Trails

8:30pm | End

All proceeds will be split between CRAG-VT and RMT to support local outdoor recreation access.

*CRAG-VT will also be hosting the Summer Kickoff stewardship event earlier in the day. Participants meet at 9:00am at the Bolton Quarry, spread out to tackle high priority trail projects, and return for cookout social at 1:00pm. If you would like to pitch in and get your hands dirty, visit cragvt.org/events for more info.