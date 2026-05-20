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Blue Plate Special

Blue Plate Special

Blue Plate Special is Allison Mann, voice & guitar; Jerry Desmarais, guitar and voice; Larry Novins, bass; and John LaRouche, chromatic harmonica. Hear folk, pop, country swing, jazz and more. Step out of the mayhem and relax into some familiar, toe-tapping, feel-good music.

Julio's Cantina
No cover - tip jar
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Julio's Cantina
802-229-9348
manager@julioscantina.com
https://www.juliosmontpelier.com/

Artist Group Info

Allison Mann
allisonmannsings@gmail.com
Julio's Cantina
54 State Street
Montpelier, Vermont 05602
802-229-9348
manager@julioscantina.com
https://www.juliosmontpelier.com/