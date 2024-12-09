-
This fall, the Vermont Law and Graduate School welcomed its first class of Brooks Institute for Animal Rights and Policy Animal Law LLM fellows. The four practicing lawyers will spend the school year focused on animal issues.
The USDA issued a federal order requiring states to begin testing their milk supply for the virus that causes bird flu.
Since 2020, the state-run Venison for Vermonters program has donated more than 3,000 pounds of wild game meat to local food shelves and Vermonters in need.
"We’re trending in the right direction," says Vermont state biologist, based on the body weights and reproductive rates of harvested moose.
The lynx was spotted in Lincoln in September. The cat has slowly traveled north since it was first seen this summer.
The most recent horse seizure came on Sept. 10, when Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department game wardens and Vermont State Police troopers took at least 20 horses from Townshend's Friesians of Majesty. Troopers seized two more horses earlier this year, and 13 last year, due to a lack of care.
The lynx was spotted in Rutland County over the weekend, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department confirmed its identity through video captured by a Shrewsbury resident.
Vermont Public's Jenn Jarecki recently spoke with Dr. Kristin Haas, the state veterinarian and director at Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, about how to deal with pets on April 8.