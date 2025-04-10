Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white
Vermont Edition

Spring bird show: the sounds of spring

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published April 10, 2025 at 2:25 PM EDT
This hour, we'll chat with Bridget Butler, the Bird Diva, on the birds to look out for this migration season. The Yellow Warbler will make its way to Vermont at the end of April.
gqxue/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Yellow warblers make their back to Vermont in spring.

Are you waking up to the sound of birdsong? The temperatures may still be low, but spring is indeed in full swing, and migratory birds are making their way back north.

Bridget Butler, a St. Albans naturalist known as the Bird Diva, tells us about the species we can see in the skies this spring. Butler is a naturalist and the executive director of the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain. She also listens to birdsong recordings sent in by listeners and helps identify the birds by their migratory chirps and mating calls.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition.
