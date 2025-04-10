Spring bird show: the sounds of spring

Are you waking up to the sound of birdsong? The temperatures may still be low, but spring is indeed in full swing, and migratory birds are making their way back north.

Bridget Butler, a St. Albans naturalist known as the Bird Diva, tells us about the species we can see in the skies this spring. Butler is a naturalist and the executive director of the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain. She also listens to birdsong recordings sent in by listeners and helps identify the birds by their migratory chirps and mating calls.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.