Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont’s amphibians are amped up for their Big Night

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published April 2, 2025 at 3:05 PM EDT

As the soil thaws, the rain falls, and warmer spring days fill up the forecast, the little critters that live in our region are on the move. It's amphibian migration season, and frogs and salamanders have places to be.

Herpetologist Jim Andrews of Salisbury coordinates the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas. He tells us about Big Nights, when humans help salamanders, frogs, and toads avoid car tires as they cross roads to get to their breeding sites.

He also suggests ways to support different species during their migration, and how to report your own herp sightings.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition AnimalsScienceEnviroment
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak