Vermont’s amphibians are amped up for their Big Night

As the soil thaws, the rain falls, and warmer spring days fill up the forecast, the little critters that live in our region are on the move. It's amphibian migration season, and frogs and salamanders have places to be.

Herpetologist Jim Andrews of Salisbury coordinates the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas. He tells us about Big Nights, when humans help salamanders, frogs, and toads avoid car tires as they cross roads to get to their breeding sites.

He also suggests ways to support different species during their migration, and how to report your own herp sightings.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

