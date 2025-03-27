Bats get a bad rap, but Vermont's ecosystems depend on them

With their furry bodies, huge ears, sharp teeth and thin, stretchy wings, bats are not always a beloved sight. They screech and swoop, and a small percentage carry rabies. But bats play a vital role in our ecosystems, and they need our help.

Vermont is home to nine different species of bats, most of which have been impacted by a lethal fungal disease called white nose syndrome. It attacks the skin of hibernating bats, causing them to wake up from their hibernation and use up vital calories.

Big brown bats seem to be largely unaffected, but species like the northern long-eared bat are now on the brink of extinction. Alyssa Bennett, a small mammal biologist for Vermont Fish & Wildlife, said humans can support bats by leaving them alone in their caves and crevices during the winter.

"We love going and exploring in those underground spaces. They are so cool, but the bats really need to save all of their energy," Bennett said. "So, please don't go underground to places where bats are hibernating. In the winter, they need to be left alone."

Glue traps meant to catch rodents or insects can also pose a threat to bats. Animal welfare activists in Vermont are working to raise awareness about the potential harm.

Bennett and her Fish & Wildlife colleagues do regular outreach to companies that put out glue traps as pest control. They hope to reduce their use by explaining the harm they cause to vulnerable species.

Licensed bat rehabilitator Barry Genzlinger founded the Vermont Bat Center in Milton with his wife, Maureen, in 2015. He said it takes special training to successfully remove a bat from a glue trap.

"The sooner we get bats that are caught in glue traps, the better," he said. "And people that find them should not try and remove the bat by pulling it off the glue trap. That just rips out all of that wonderful fuzzy fur that the bats have."

Some bat species end up in homes and buildings to hibernate for the winter. If you find them in your attic or basement and want them out, try adding a bat house to your space. These structures that give bats a safe place to roost.

"Bats move right in there, even if they're not kicked out of the building, so that can alleviate the problem," Bennett said. "A lot of them move into the bat houses anyway."

As Genzlinger put it, "When you exclude them from your house, they will suddenly realize, 'Oh, there's a nice bat house here, let's move into that.' They'll stay around your house and eat your bugs, but they won't be inside your living space."

Bennett understands why people might be scared of bats and tries to validate those fears. For one, most human interaction with bats happens in the middle of the night, when bats are a bit groggy.

"If you're not used to being around bats, you're not really sure how predictable their flight pattern is going to be," she said.

Genzlinger offers educational programs about bats to individuals and school groups throughout the region. "We try and undo the fear that Hollywood has taught us about bats," he said. "The way they all fly and attack you and suck your blood and Dracula and all of those crazy things."

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

